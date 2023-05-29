Summer Violence Response

Private security personnel patrol the area around Anish Kapoor’s stainless steel sculpture Cloud Gate, also known as “The Bean,” in Chicago’s Millennium Park Thursday, May 25, 2023. Chicago is heading into the Memorial Day weekend hoping to head off violence that tends to surge with rising temperatures of summer.

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO (AP) — An expected bump in violent crime this summer has mayors and police officials around the U.S. rolling out familiar strategies of making officers more visible and engaging with community groups, in some cases leaning on civilians to enforce curfews and keep the peace.

Chicago is among the U.S. cities under scrutiny following a mayoral race that focused on public safety in response to demands for change. Violence often surges during summer months, so this holiday weekend will undoubtedly ramp up pressure on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new administration to deliver short-term improvement along with the long-term strategies that the former union organizer advocated while campaigning to lead the nation’s third-largest city.

