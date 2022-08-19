Kenya Election

Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto prepares to address the media at his official residence of the deputy president in the Karen area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

 MOSA’AB ELSHAMY/AP PHOTO

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation has met with Kenya’s new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.

The visiting U.S. politicians met with President-elect William Ruto on Thursday, according to a tweet by Ruto.

