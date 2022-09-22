Cuba Daily Life

Boys spend the afternoon jumping into the water from the sea wall or the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 RAMON ESPINOSA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

