Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, the three-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla.suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the work took just three weeks.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections.

Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and another $322 million went to the state.

Recommended for you