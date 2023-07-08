Wildland Firefighting Diversity

Taylor Mohead listens during a wildland firefighter training Friday, June 9, 2023, in Hazel Green, Ala. A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and four historically Black colleges and universities is opening the eyes of students of color who had never pictured themselves as fighting forest fires.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — Before starting college, Taylor Mohead had never been outside her hometown of Houston, Texas. Now, the recent Tuskegee University graduate is trekking around trees in Hazel Green, Alabama, in fire gear and sweltering heat.

The U.S. Forest Service intern is among 20 students from historically Black colleges or universities who are participating in a prescribed burn demonstration under instructors’ supervision. They clear paths, light fires and make sure the embers are out when they’re done. It’s part of an apprenticeship program that will give them the credentials to hit the ground running toward a fire line.

