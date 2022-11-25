Home Births

In this photo provided by Mark Godbolt Jr., his wife, Jade Godbolt, nurses her newborn child at their Dallas-area home in October 2022. She and her husband chose a home birth for their third child. Godbolt, 31, says there were no complications and she and her son are doing well. "I believed that my body could do what it was made to do and I wanted to be in the comfort of my home to do that,'' she said. 

 MARK GODBOLT JR. via AP

U.S. home births increased slightly in the pandemic’s second year, rising to the highest level in decades, according to a government report published Thursday.

Among almost 4 million births in 2021, nearly 52,000 occurred at home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed. That’s up about 12% from 2020, following a 22% rise from 2019 to 2020.

