Census Metro Area

The Dallas skyline rises behind the Cotton Bowl stands as Texas fans watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. U.S. metropolitan areas increased their populations by almost half a percent last year in another sign that flight from urban areas during the first year of the pandemic either slowed down or reversed in its second year as people moved to Sunbelt metros in Texas and Florida by the tens of thousands.

 JEFFREY McWHORTER/AP PHOTO, FILE

ORLANDO (AP) — The flight from urban areas that took place during the first year of the pandemic either reversed or slowed in its second year, as last year metropolitan areas in Texas and Florida boomed and declines in New York and Los Angeles were halved, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the first full year of the pandemic in 2021, more than half of the 20 largest U.S. metro areas lost residents, and all U.S. metro areas grew by just 0.1%, as fear of the virus sent residents fleeing the most densely-populated urban areas and the popularity of remote work allowed people to live far from their workplaces.

