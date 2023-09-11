American Hostage Iran A Favor Repaid

U.S. Navy veteran Michael White stands for a portrait Jan. 13, 2021, in San Diego. White, who was jailed in Iran for several years, recently repaid the generosity of a fellow inmate who helped him behind bars. This year White sponsored an application for humanitarian parole for Mahdi Vatankhah, an Iranian he had met while the two were locked up. That allows Vatankhah to live at least temporarily in the United States.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael White had only recently arrived in a grim Iranian jail when a curious fellow prisoner, an English-speaking Iranian, approached him in the courtyard for a conversation.

The American did not reveal much at first, but it was the beginning of an unlikely friendship between White, a Navy veteran imprisoned on spying charges he says were unfounded, and Mahdi Vatankhah, a young Iranian political activist whose positions on social issues had drawn his government’s ire.

