Solomon Islands Stabbing

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks at a dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal near Honiara, Solomon Islands, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Japanese sailor was attacked during the World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

 PETTY OFFICER CHRIS WEISSENBORN/NZDF via AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.

Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were among dignitaries who attended a dawn service near the capital Honiara on Sunday to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal.

