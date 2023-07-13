China Microsoft Breach

A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023.

 NG HAN GUAN/AP PHOTO

U.S. officials say state-backed Chinese hackers foiled Microsoft’s cloud-based security to break into unclassified U.S. government email systems at an unspecified number of agencies including the State Department.

The extent of the hack was not immediately clear, but a person familiar with the hack investgiation said U.S. military and intelligence agencies were not among those impacted. Another U.S. official said the State Department was the first agency to discover the breach.

