Curacao Venezuela US Oil Sanctions

The Bullenbaai oil terminal sits along the coast of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao near Willemstad, Dec. 24, 2016. The terminal is at the center of an effort by Venezuela to get around U.S. sanctions, the Associated Press has learned.

 DICK DRAYER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned.

The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled refinery and adjacent oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA.

Recommended for you