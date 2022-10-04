Philippines US Military

Marines from Philippines, Japan, South Korea and the United States carry their flag during opening ceremonies of an annual joint military exercise called Kamandag the Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig city, Philippines on Monday.

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any sudden crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan.

The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., military officials said. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of U.S. security policies and frowned on military exercises with American forces he said could offend China.

Recommended for you