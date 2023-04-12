Philippines US Military

US Marine Corp MGEN Eric Austin, U.S. Exercise Director Representative, right, and Philippine Army MGEN Marvin Licudin, Philippine Exercise Director shake hands at the opening ceremonies of a joint military exercise flag called “Balikatan,” a Tagalog word for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters Tuesday, April 11, in Quezon City, Philippines.

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — American and Filipino forces on Tuesday launched their largest combat exercises in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions.

The annual drills by the longtime treaty allies called Balikatan — Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder” — will run up to April 28 and involve more than 17,600 military personnel. It will be the latest display of American firepower in Asia, as the Biden administration strengthens an arc of alliances to better counter China, including in a possible confrontation over Taiwan, an island democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Recommended for you