Australia US Pilot

This undated handout photo shows Daniel Duggan, right and his wife, Saffrine, pose for a photo. Daniel Duggan, a former U.S. military pilot had his extradition hearing on U.S. charges including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators postponed on Tuesday, while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest.

 SAFFRINE DUGGAN via AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former United States military pilot’s Sydney extradition hearing on U.S. charges, including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, was postponed Tuesday while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest.

Boston-born Dan Duggan, 54, was arrested by Australian police in October near his home, in Orange, New South Wales, and has been fighting extradition to the United States. The former U.S. Marine Corps major and flying instructor maintains he has done nothing wrong and is an innocent victim of a worsening power struggle between Washington and Beijing.

