Poland US Energy

Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, on Nov. 19, 2019. A scheme to develop small nuclear power reactors in Poland is moving forward, with a co-operation agreement between the Polish energy giant ORLEN and two U.S. government financial institutions. Poland, which has traditionally relied heavily on its own coal and Russian energy imports, is seeking a shift toward renewable and non-carbon energy.

 PETR DAVID JOSEK/AP PHOTO, FILE

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A project to develop small nuclear power reactors in Poland is moving forward, with a cooperation agreement between the Polish energy giant ORLEN and two U.S. government financial institutions signed Monday.

Poland is turning toward renewable and noncarbon energy, away from its past reliance on its own coal. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has also accelerated Poland’s drive to cut its dependence on Russian oil and gas.

