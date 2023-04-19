Russia US Detained Reporter

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP PHOTO

An American journalist arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on press freedom amid the war in Ukraine will remain jailed, a Russian judge ruled Tuesday. Evan Gershkovich and the U.S. government vehemently deny the allegations.

The Wall Street Journal reporter is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and elicited outrage in the West.

