CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United States urged Sudan’s warring parties in a statement on Sunday to agree to and “effectively implement” a new cease-fire amid renewed fighting in the northeastern African nation.

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

