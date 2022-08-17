South Korea US Drills

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, on May 25, 2022. The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years, starting Aug. 22, in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday, Aug. 16.

 SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY via AP, FILE

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South Korean military said Tuesday.

The allies’ summertime drills, named Ulchi Freedom Shield, will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

