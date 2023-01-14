Migrants Florida

U.S. Coast Guard members pull up alongside a sailboat carrying a large group of migrants off Virginia Key near Key Biscayne, Fla. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 AL DIAZ/MIAMI HERALD via AP

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea off Florida to the island on Thursday, while a group of about two dozen Haitians swam ashore in Miami.

The Cuban migrants were all intercepted separately off the coast earlier this month, according to a Coast Guard news release. They were repatriated by two Coast Guard cutters.

