Winter Weather Texas

A school zone speed limit sign lays with downed trees along North Lucas Drive after a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

 ELIAS VALVERDE II/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS via AP

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where two deaths were reported, and it delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South.

In northern Louisiana, a young boy was found dead in a wooded area more than a half-mile from his home in the Keithville area, just south of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. The child’s mother was later found dead one street over from her home, he said.

Recommended for you