Norway NATO Foreign Ministers

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, left, during the meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt, right, during NATO’s informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

 LISE ASERUD/POOL PHOTO via AP

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The United States will soon open a small diplomatic mission in Norway that will be its northernmost in the world and only such facility above the Arctic Circle, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

The move, which Blinken announced at a news conference in Oslo after attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting, comes as competition over the high north’s resources with Russia intensifies.

