Russia Ukraine War

In this photo taken on Thursday, May 4, 2023, a Ukrainian air force pilot stands near his Su-25 ground attack jet on his base in Eastern Ukraine.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will provide $1.2 billion more in long-term military aid to Ukraine to further bolster its air defenses as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with drones, rockets and surface-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The aid package will be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Unlike U.S. equipment, weapons and ammunition sent from Pentagon stocks that can be delivered to Ukraine quickly, this money is to be spent over the coming months or even years to ensure Ukraine’s future security needs.

