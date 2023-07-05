AP1293290585891570.jpg

This is an aerial view of Postal Center International’s headquarters in Weston.

 AP BUSINESS WIRE

WESTON –For the second time this year, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be increasing its postage fees to combat rising operational costs. The hike in fees is slated for July 9 and will replace the previous rates imposed on Jan. 22.

In anticipation of the July 9 increase, Florida-headquartered mail industry leader Postal Center International (PCI) is encouraging forward-thinking businesses to take advantage of PCI’s mail solutions to reduce the impact of these rising costs.

