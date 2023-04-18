TALLAHASSEE — Utilities couldn’t be held liable for damages caused by outages related to such things as hurricanes, under a change added Monday to a Florida House bill. The House Appropriations Committee unanimously approved the bill (HB 7057), which is overall aimed at helping communities brace for future natural disasters.

In part, the bill would allow people to remain on their properties as they rebuild after storms, require quicker approval of building permits and set more-exact time frames on removing debris and destroyed boats from state waters. An amendment added Monday said: “A public utility is not liable for damages based in whole or in part on changes in the reliability, continuity, or quality of utility services which arise in any way out of an emergency or disaster.”

