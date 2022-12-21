TALLAHASSEE — The state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues, launched a challenge Monday to the approval of costs that electric utilities would be able to recoup in 2023 from customers for storm-protection projects.
The Office of Public Counsel filed a notice that is a first step in appealing to the Florida Supreme Court a Dec. 12 order by the state Public Service Commission approving the costs, according to a copy of the notice posted on the commission website. The notice did not detail arguments that the Office of Public Counsel will make at the Supreme Court. But the move came after the Office of Public Counsel last week filed notices that it would challenge the commission’s approval of plans that are used in determining the costs.