Texas-School Shooting-Back to School

Students arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. Students in Uvalde are returning to campuses for the first time since the shootings at Robb Elementary where two teachers and 19 students were killed.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year began Tuesday in Uvalde.

There is new high fencing around the Texas community’s public school campuses that still isn’t finished, a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust and no classes ever again at Robb Elementary School, three months after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms.

Recommended for you