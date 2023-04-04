SEBRING — She made the difference and now United Way of Central Florida wants to name her successor, in a way.
Last year, UWCF honored Kayla Harris, who at 23 had recently accepted the role of resource development assistant at UWCF after serving as the Highlands County Ambassador during the 2020-21 campaign.
Sadly, she died in a multi-vehicle traffic accident last year in Polk County.
UWCF staff remembered Harris’ gentle spirit and kind heart that anyone would feel after spending any time with her.
That “difference” is what prompted the United Way to make the Difference-Maker Award, available each year to a young leader in Central Florida who exemplifies Harris’ heart for making an impact on their community with a commitment to continuous community service and a vision for improving lives and strengthening their community.
Recipients must be under 40 years old; have volunteered in Highlands, Hardee or Polk counties, and have had involvement with local young professionals organizations such as Emerge, Engage or as an Endeavor Member of United Way Young Leaders Society.
United Way ambassadors, UWCF board members and staff are not eligible.
Highlands County Ambassador Liz Lind said she would love to see someone from Highlands County nominated and win this in memory of Harris.
The nomination form is online, but not directly linked from the UWCF website. Email liz.lind@uwcf.org for the link and fill out the form as soon as possible.