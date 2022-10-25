AVON PARK — Anthony White always wanted a house of his own but it wasn’t until this year, at age 68, that he actively took steps to become a first-time homebuyer.
White found out that buying a home is more accessible than he thought. Since he is a disabled veteran, he is entitled to certain benefits through the Veterans Administration that he would not be able to receive with a conventional loan.
White was involved in an accident while training to be a tactical wire operations specialist in the U.S. Army in 1975. He underwent seven unsuccessful surgeries to correct limitations in the range of motion in his left hand and lower arm. Over the years, through legal appeals, his disability rating went from 30% to 100%.
“I’m amazed at being a homeowner and proud of what I accomplished,” White said in a recent interview with this correspondent. “It was stressful and complicated. But working with people whom I trusted to guide me step by step through the process made everything much less overwhelming.”
Except for the time he was in the service, White has always lived in Avon Park. About eight years ago, he began dating a lady who had lived down the street from him when they were growing up. In June, the couple married.
That’s when White decided he definitely needed a house. One of his main requirements was a house with lots of outdoor space. “Together, my wife and I own three vehicles. I also have a trailer and a riding lawn mower and I need a place to store them,” White explained.
A For Sale sign with the name and contact information of real estate agent Tara Jefferies brought him to The Heartland Group of Keller Williams, a local real estate company. Unfortunately, the house he had come to inquire about had just been sold.
But Jefferies was able to connect him with Cliff Dees, a mortgage loan originator with NEXA Mortgage in Lake Placid and a trusted Keller Williams associate. Dees initiated the paperwork to get White pre-approved for a mortgage.
Veterans who wish to purchase a home are entitled to get a VA mortgage loan subsidized and insured by the federal government. This was the ideal financing mechanism for White.
A VA-backed loan requires no down payment and often comes with a significantly lower interest rate than a conventional loan.
There are also advantages in terms of closing costs. There are certain costs that a veteran is not allowed to pay. Other closing costs are often covered through seller concessions and lender credits, where the seller and lender will pay some or all of the fees.
A veteran purchasing a home also does not need to buy private mortgage insurance, which is designed to protect the lender. It’s unnecessary because the loan is guaranteed by the VA.
Lastly, a veteran who is 100% disabled doesn’t have to pay any property taxes.
Lots of paperwork is required before a buyer can be pre-approved for a loan. “I enjoyed working with Mr. White. He was so motivated,” Dees said.
“Every time I needed a document, he’d literally drop what he was doing and go to the bank or the county or the insurance office or wherever and get it. Then he’d go straight to The Heartland Group office and have Joy [Baker, inside sales agent] scan it and send it to me,” Dees said.
After all the paperwork was completed, White was approved for a 30-year mortgage at a very competitive rate.
Since Avon Park is where White has friends, relatives and connections and where he feels most at home and comfortable, this is where he wanted to purchase a home.
“He settled on three or four houses but due to the price point and the misconceptions people have about VA loans, he kept getting outbid,” Jefferies said. She explained some reasons why VA loans get a bad rap.
“Some buyers and sellers and even some in the real estate field are under the mistaken impression that VA loans are less likely to close than other loans and that they take longer because of the VA’s bureaucracy. That may have been true in the past, but that’s not true today,” she said.
“Some also think that it’s more difficult for homes to pass VA appraisals and inspections than homes with other types of loans. While it’s true that the VA sets minimum property standards, it’s been our experience that so long as homes are safe, structurally sound, and sanitary, the inspections don’t cause any issues,” Jefferies said.
In the end, White made an offer on a two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,554-square-foot home with a quarter of an acre yard. Jefferies’ business partner Cullen Wheeler represented White in the purchase of the home and at the closing, which took place on Sept. 19.
“It was a dramatic moment when I gave Mr. White the keys. I know he was close to tears. Buying a house was a big accomplishment for him and a big celebration for us,” Jefferies said.