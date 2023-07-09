Shopping plaza at 723 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring

The owner of the vacant shopping plaza at 723 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring is seeking a $10,000 façade grant from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A Sebring shopping plaza that has been mostly vacant in recent years may be on the rebound with building improvements and hopes for a roller skating rink.

The property owner of 723 N. Ridgewood Drive is seeking a façade grant from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.

Recommended for you