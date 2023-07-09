A Sebring shopping plaza that has been mostly vacant in recent years may be on the rebound with building improvements and hopes for a roller skating rink.
The property owner of 723 N. Ridgewood Drive is seeking a façade grant from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The plaza had a Thriftway supermarket in it at one time, but its large space has mostly been vacant except for a couple of short-lived night clubs, while smaller businesses at times occupied the southern side of the shopping center.
According to the agenda for Monday’s CRA meeting, Maria Dugarte, on behalf of the property owner, Juanita Basil Inc., submitted a façade grant application for the property proposing to paint, pressure wash, and install new light fixtures to the building.
Dugarte proposes that the project will cost $31,645.60 and she is requesting the maximum grant award of $10,000.
Dugarte told Highlands News-Sun on Friday her plans are to finally get the building fixed and get it going after having a situation with a bad contractor in 2018-19.
Wanting to put a new roof on the building to make it right, she hired a roofer/contractor, who was working under another contractor’s license, she said.
“He destroyed my building. He actually made it worse,” Dugarte said. “It took me at least a year and a half to clean the mess.”
It will take a little bit to get it right, but she is working on it, Dugarte said.
“My hope is that I have a prospect for a skating rink,” she said. Dugarte believes there was a roller skating rink there before.
CRA Chair David Leidel said they had applied for a grant a few years back and he believes that application wasn’t completed. This facade grant request “came out of the blue” pretty quickly and she wanted to turn it in to dress the front up a little bit and make it better, but he does not know what her plans are for that building.
The CRA tried contacting her about two years ago, but the CRA didn’t really get a response from her, he said. “At the time when we reached out to her we were trying to find out if her building was available.”
Previously she indicated she was willing to sell the building with a price of $750,000. This was right after Hurricane Irma, Leidel said. She then put some money into the building repairing the roof and had some work done on the outside. It looks like she tried to recruit some people to come in.
In the CRA’s last contact with her, the CRA was guided to go through her attorney and it “just didn’t bear any fruit,” he said.
Originally she had inquired about the CRA purchasing the building and in the last conversation with her, the CRA had somebody who was interested in purchasing it, but grant programs would have been needed to make it a viable option, Leidel said. But, her asking price had increased considerably and no one wanted to move forward with that.