SEBRING — As the School Board of Highlands County hopes to inspire and teach “tomorrow’s leaders,” a few students are followers of a social media challenge that involves vandalizing their school.
After a couple of days of bathrooms being vandalized at Sebring High School, and repeated warnings to students to stop the behavior, the school closed all of its restrooms on Friday except the one in the courtyard.
A number of Florida school districts are reporting some students are trashing school bathrooms as part of the TikTok challenge to steal school items and post them online.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said Friday, “For the past couple of days students have been vandalizing just about every bathroom on our campus, girls and boys. Apparently it is in relationship to a TikTok challenge about vandalizing their school.”
They are ripping soap dispensers off the wall and squirting soap everywhere, which is creating a safety hazard as one student almost fell on the slippery tile, she said.
Toilet paper dispensers have been ripped off the wall and the paper pulled off the roll and put all over the floor. Some have stuffed the paper in the toilets causing them to overflow, Ervin said.
“So I did warn them several times that if this behavior continued we would have to make some some decisions in order to be able to monitor the use of the restrooms more,” she said. “We have locked all of the restrooms except the two restrooms that are in the courtyard, which have multiple stalls in the girls restroom and boys restroom.
“When the students cease their disruptive behavior, then we will look at if we can open those bathrooms back up. I hope we can do that soon, but for right now it is those two restrooms that are open.”
Ervin said she hasn’t yet been able to identify the students responsible for the vandalism.
The school has surveillance cameras in the hallways, but there are no cameras in the bathrooms, she said, so the damage may be discovered 20 minutes later.
“I haven’t been able yet, with our cameras, to identify who is doing it,” Ervin said. “We are definitely looking into that and I shared with those students they will face criminal charges if we find out who they are.
“I am hoping our students who may have seen something will come forward and tell us who is doing it so the rest of them can get back to their normal way of life here on campus.”
Ervin said it is being caused by just a few students. The custodians have been “run ragged” trying to keep up with fixing things that have been broken and cleaning the bathrooms.
Sebring Middle School reported that “Unfortunately, this TikTok trend has hit our campus. Please talk with your children. There are consequences in place for those that are caught and or told on.”
Highlands District Director of Communication John Varady said, “Like in many districts, we have had some incidents of vandalism as a result of this current trend, and those schools have taken actions in response.”
The measures schools have taken include: limiting bathroom passes, limiting time out of class unaccompanied, reducing the number of restrooms left open, etc.
The incidents are certainly an unwelcome disruption, and will result in both school consequences, law enforcement involvement, and potentially criminal charges, Varady stressed.
“It’s regrettable that time and energy have to be spent on distractions such as this, because we know that the vast majority of our students on any given day are doing the right thing, working hard to be successful, and serving their schools and community,” he said.
A 15-year-old Bartow High School student has been arrested and accused of vandalizing a school bathroom as part of the challenge. The boy said he did it to “look cool,” according to police.
Late Wednesday, TikTok issued a statement confirming it has banned content around the “devious licks” trend.