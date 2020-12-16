AVON PARK — It was a very special day Monday for two School Board of Highlands County employees with Avon Park Middle School’s Katlyn Vazquez being named Teacher of the Year and Park Elementary School’s Terri Wells being named School Related Employee of the Year for all of Highlands County.
In this year of social distancing, the annual Summit Awards Banquet, which features all the school level winners and sponsors was not held, so presentations were made at each district school.
Last week Superintendent Brenda Longshore, representatives from MidFlorida Credit Union, a School Board member and others made the rounds to congratulate the school-level winners.
But, they had one more school-level presentation and that was to Vazquez, the Avon Park Middle AVID coordinator and math coach.
Longshore along with Assistant Superintendent Mike Averyt, School Board Vice Chairperson Isaac Durrance, Bill Jarrett and Jennifer Rhynes and Vicki Spires, of MidFlorida Credit Union and the others went to Vazquez’s classroom to make the presentation.
Longshore congratulated Vazquez, who said, “I will never reach my destination. There is always growth to be done.”
Then Longshore and the group went back to the school’s front office.
At that time it was revealed that Vazquez was also the district’s Teacher of the Year and she was notified to come to the front office where she was all smiles when informed of the district honor.
From Avon Park Middle it was a short trip north to Park Elementary to congratulate paraprofessional Wells as the district’s School Related Employee of the Year.
MidFlorida Credit Union sponsors the prizes for the two winners: $5,000 for the Teacher of the Year and $2,500 for the School Related Employee of the Year.
Bill Jarrett serves on the board of directors of the Highlands County Education Foundation, Inc., which presents the Summit Awards.