FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A vegan mother who said she and her family followed a strict diet of only raw fruits and vegetables faced sentencing on Monday in the malnutrition death of her 18-month-old son.

Sheila O’Leary, 38, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary. A hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Lee County, Florida.

