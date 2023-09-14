Burned through

A 26-year-old Polk City man was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 33 (Commonwealth Avenue), just west of Stevens Drive. Here, a Polk County deputy looks over a Ford F150 that was involved in the crash.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Polk City.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 8:17 p.m. to the crash on State Road 33 (Commonwealth Avenue), just west of Stevens Drive.

Recommended for you