LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Women’s Club 3rd annual ‘Vendor Splendor” event is fast approaching. So, the club is announcing it is taking reservations from vendors of all sorts to participate in this fun-filled opportunity.

Space is limited, but they will fit you in. The date is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lake Placid Women’s Club clubhouse, 10 N. Main Ave., in historic downtown Lake Placid.

