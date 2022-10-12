LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Women’s Club 3rd annual ‘Vendor Splendor” event is fast approaching. So, the club is announcing it is taking reservations from vendors of all sorts to participate in this fun-filled opportunity.
Space is limited, but they will fit you in. The date is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lake Placid Women’s Club clubhouse, 10 N. Main Ave., in historic downtown Lake Placid.
‘Vendor Splendor’ is a fundraiser for local charitable organizations. Vendors can choose from an indoor display, or perhaps set up outside on the lawn. If you have a homemade product or a service that you want to promote, here’s your chance.
This year there will be several food trucks and baked goods available as well. Plus, visitors will find early Christmas shopping items and raffle baskets. Toby’s Clown’s will be around too. You might even want to join either the LP Women’s Club or the Junior Women’s Club.
To be a part of this year’s “Vendor Splendor”, just call Joanne Schiefer for details at 571 214 9143. Her email is joanne.schiefer@gmail.com