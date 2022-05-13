SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are looking for vendors for the 2022 “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale. The “Let it Grow” Garden Festival was started in 2018 when the Master Gardener Volunteers decided to expand their annual plant sale to a full-blown festival. They added vendors, musical acts, a silent auction, and classes to what was already a great sale.
Are you a “crafty” person, an artist, or a musician? Do you have a cottage industry where you make items in your home and would like to sell them? Are you a business owner that would like the opportunity to sell your wares through a different venue? If so, you might want to consider being a vendor at our annual festival.
The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale will be held on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring. Outside and inside booth space is available.
With the festival being held so close to Christmas, many customers take advantage of the diverse vendor items for sale and purchase gift items for their friends and family.
If interested in applying to be a vendor, pick up a vendor application at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center or call 863-402-6540 to have one emailed to you. Complete the vendor application form and return it to the Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.