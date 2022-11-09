Venezuela Alex Saab

A member of the Free Alex Saab movement holds an image of Alex Saab during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 15, 2022.

 ARIANA CUBILLOS/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — For two years, Venezuela’s socialist government has fought to extricate from the U.S. criminal justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to ally Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa.

But the campaign to win the release of Alex Saab Moran suffered a blow Monday when U.S. prosecutors introduced documents casting doubt on defense evidence underlying his claim of diplomatic immunity from prosecution.

