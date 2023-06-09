France Knife Attack

Antoine Armand, center, deputy for the Savoie region, in the French Alps, speaks at the National Assembly, Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Paris. France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin says Thursday June 8, 2023 that an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in Annecy, French Alps. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

 LEWIS JOLLY/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — An attacker with a knife stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a lakeside park in a town in the French Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “children and an adult are between life and death.” He described the assault in the Alpine town of Annecy as an “attack of absolute cowardice.”

