SEBRING — Vet Jam — End of Summer Fest, which is dedicated in the memory Anna Marie Feeney, is scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5 at the Sebring Moose Lodge on U.S. 98.
Feeney who was founder and president of Battle of the Bands Inc. and Vet Jam died July 23 in a car accident south of Sebring.
Feeney’s daughter, Anna Maldonado-Hogan, who was vice-president of Battle of the Bands, Inc., is now the president of the non-profit organization that conducts various events and projects supporting local military veterans.
Maldanado said, they are still looking for sponsors, vendors, volunteers and anybody who would love to assist with the organization and helping out the veterans and with pulling off the event that is dedicated to her mother.
While initially eight bands were scheduled for Vet Jam — End of Summer Fest, three bands have been confirmed at this time — Mad Stringers, Ryz-N-Soulz and Raisin’ Cain, she said. There will be more as she attempts to secure more bands.
The event will have food available, raffles, 50/50’s and vendors.
The bands will be performing inside at the Sebring Moose Lodge, Maldanado said. But, as all of us know, Florida weather can be tricky especially at this time of the year. So it is a lot easier to have the bands inside.
“Sponsors, vendors, volunteers, I am still trying to see how many people I can get to make this event as big as I can make it,” she said. She is also seeking donations for the raffles.
For more information and to volunteer or support Vet Jam call: 303-598-1070 or email: vetjamandbobsplace@gmail.com.
There have been multiple Facebook pages for the Vet Jam and Battle of the Bands events, Maldanado noted. The Facebook pages that address the organization and this particular event are, respectively: Battle of the Bands, Inc. and Vet Jam End of Summer Fest.