AVON PARK — Vet Jam 2020, Bring it Home for Our Heroes! kicked off its four-day run on Thursday at Donaldson Park in Avon Park with the free event for the public continuing through Sunday.
The event will have food trucks and a beer truck, a Chilli Cook-Off, Corn Hole Contest, boat parades and plenty of music.
The Vet Jam hours are 2-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The music lineup for Friday includes: Spitfire, He Said, She Said and Crush. Saturday on stage it’s Raisin’ Cain, Lotela Gold, Voo Doo Kings, Covered in Black and Free Agent.
Battle of the Bands, Inc. President and Vet Jam organizer Anna Marie Feeney said, “Hi everybody, welcome to Vet Jam 2020. So far it’s a little windy, but it is a beautiful, beautiful event. It’s just getting started.”
Feeney will be performing on Sunday and Krooked Creek will also be on stage Sunday.
All proceeds go to assist local veterans and veterans organizations.