SEBRING — The Battle of the Bands Incorporated is celebrating its seventh year of Vet Jam Music Festivals with something different — a new location. Starting out a one-day event on Main Street in Avon Park, it has now grown after seven years and is moving to the Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
This year’s March 4-7 event will be taking the Sears parking lot (front, side and back) and turning it into a four-day event zone with vendors, food trucks, a car show, motorcycle show and poker run. There will also be a beer truck, hosted by the Avon Park Firefighter Union Local 3132. The Big Red Bus will also be there for blood donations.
The professional concert stage will be used all four days by 15 live bands, which will be located at the front of the Sears building. The side of the building will be used for handicapped and event staff parking. The back parking lot will be the home of Vet Jam’s newest addition. A carnival company will be bringing a midway and amusements to Vet Jam, “Bringin’ it Home for Our Heroes.”
Vet Jam’s raffles and giveaways have grown also. Boom Boom Guns and Ammo has donated a Heritage .22 revolver and McPhail’s Auto Sales has donated a golf cart for raffle, with a special patriotic custom wrap being donated from Signs by Signtastic. There will also be gift baskets and prizes that will be raffled off, along with a 50/50 drawing. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from this event will be going to local veterans projects and charities, including the creation of BOB’s Place, a veterans Help and Resource Center to be located in northern Highlands County.
The organization is trying to bring the community together to help and honor our veterans, active duty military, first responders and their families and bring the issues they face to the public’s attention. “They have done so much for us. It’s time to show them that we are here for them,” said Anna Marie Feeney, president of the Battle of the Bands Incorporated, the veterans 501©(3).
With the event growing larger, the need for sponsors is growing as well. “We have so many ways to sponsor,” Feeney said. “The stage is the greatest need right now, but T-shirt and band sponsors are also needed as well.”
If you would like to be a vendor or would like to sponsor this event, contact Feeney at 863-440-4554 for information.