AVON PARK — Vet Jam 2020, Bring it Home for Our Heroes!, a four-day free event for the public at Donaldson Park, starts Thursday with a bunch of things to do and see and a variety of bands on the big stage.
The event will have food trucks and a beer truck, a Chilli Cook-Off, Corn Hole Contest and, on the lake, exciting demonstrations from the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team and Winter Haven Water Sports.
The hours for the event are 2-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The music lineup for Thursday is Florida Country, Southerndipity and Ransom. Friday’s entertainment includes: Spitfire, He Said, She Said and Crush. Saturday on stage it’s Raisin’ Cain, Lotela Gold, Voo Doo Kings, Covered in Black and Free Agent.
Battle of the Bands, Inc. President and Vet Jam organizer Anna Marie Feeney will be performing on Sunday and Krooked Creek will also be on stage on Sunday.
Feeney noted that Covered in Black will be the first metal band at a Vet Jam event.
“We need to incorporate the music of the generation of the soldier that is there now and was there 10 years ago,” she said.
The Parade of Boats on Lake Verona will be from 3-9 p.m. Thursday.
Winter Haven Water Sports will be performing on Friday on Lake Verona and at 1 p.m. Saturday the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team will be performing on Lake Verona.
The Corn Hole Contest is sponsored by the Avon Park Firefighters Union, Feeney said. The signup for the contest, which will have cash prizes, including a $250 first prize, is at 5 p.m. Friday or at the Avon Park Fire Station.
Signup for the Chili Cook-Off is Friday with the cook-off on Saturday.
Beer will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the event, but not Sunday, she noted.
Feeney said, though Vet Jam co-founder/VP Christopher John Knight passed away recently, his spirit is running through the whole event.
“I will be singing a song of tribute at each opening ceremony to him; he was a co-founder of this organization,” she said.
Knight was Feeney’s life partner.
For more information or to make a donation to assist Vet Jam’s efforts to help local veterans, contact Feeney at 863-440-4554.