SEBRING — A new traffic flow pattern for Veteran’s Beach has been approved by the Sebring City Council to make it easier for boaters to back their trailers to the boat ramp.
The current flow pattern requires backing at a 45-degree angle to approach the boat ramp.
The agenda item for the Tuesday council meeting stated that staff believes it is easier for users to straighten out their trailer so that they are backing into the ramp in a straight manner as opposed to having to back at a 45-degree angle and avoid cross traffic.
The staff proposed traffic flow has boaters entering the parking lot on the left side, which some council members believed would be confusing for those who would naturally keep right and enter on the right side.
But, some council members supported the staff proposal due to the easier backing to the boat ramp.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said backing straight is the safest.
Councilman Mark Stewart said Thursday that the council voted to approve the staff recommendation, which was one way in and one way out as opposed to some of the alternate methods with multiple ways into the parking lot and one way out.
“Part of that was just because this was the design that was brought to us by the staff and they had put it together. It is too confusing if you have multiple ways of getting out,” he said. “We just felt like that would be messy.
“This would be clean though, There is going to be a learning curve because it is a change from the current way you access the boat drop-off area.”
The new pattern will have boaters entering near the bathrooms and then making a right turn to face toward Lakeview Drive so they can back up in a straight line to the boat ramp.
Having boaters backing straight back “is what we really need, in my opinion,” Stewart said. “Although we do expect there to be a learning curve, particularly for people who have been frequenting the boat ramp for years.”
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the traffic pattern won’t change until after construction at Veterans Beach.
Work will be starting soon to repair the seawall damaged by Hurricane Irma and to add a floating dock to make it easier for loading and unloading boats.
The traffic pattern change will include some islands and signage to help in directing the traffic, Noethlich said. So the traffic pattern won’t change until Excavation Point finishes their work out there.
Excavation will start its work on the parking lot after the pier and seawall work is completed (by Loren Jock Trucking, Inc.), he said. The city attorney is working on that contract now.
“I don’t know when they are going to start, but they have 90 days, essentially, to complete the [pier and seawall] project,” Noethlich said. That 90 days will start after all the contracts have been signed.