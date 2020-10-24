SEBRING — The boat ramps at Veterans Beach may reopen in three weeks after work has been completed on the changes and improvements to the ramps and pier between them.
The high water level of Lake Jackson has caused extra work on the project, especially related to the pouring of concrete.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said Friday that City Public Works Director Ken Fields estimates it will be three weeks before the ramps open.
The two boat ramps at the City of Sebring’s park on Lake Jackson have been closed since Aug. 24 during the half-million dollar project, which started in mid-July.
The pier now has a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that are made of aluminum.
Loren Jock Trucking Inc., which had the lowest bid of $357,355, is doing the seawall rebuild and dock replacement work at Veterans Beach.
Excavation Point Inc., will be doing parking lot repairs and improvements at a cost of about $154,419.
The boat ramp behind the Sebring Elks Lodge is currently open for temporary public use by those who live on Lake Jackson.