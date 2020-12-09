SEBRING — After being closed for renovations for more than three months, the public boat ramps at Veterans Beach will be opening soon.
Workers were pouring concrete near the boat ramps Tuesday and others were working on the renovations of the restrooms, while the parking lot paving and striping is scheduled to be done later this week.
Work on the half-million dollar project – involving the parking lot, seawall and dock between the two boat ramps – began in July. Both boat ramps have been closed since Aug. 26.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the boat ramp will be open this weekend. It should be open permanently unless there is any daywork that has to done.
The porta potties will remain until the Public Works Department finishes the restroom renovations, he noted.
Excavation Point is scheduled to asphalt and stripe the parking lot on Thursday and Friday, Noethlich said.
The pier between the two boat ramps now features a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that is made of aluminum.
The project includes enlarging the parking lot with a wider turning area making it easier for the launching of boats. The truck and trailer spaces will be larger.
The City of Sebring was planning improvements already for the only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson when, in September 2017, Hurricane Irma caused more damage to the seawall and parking lot.
Loren Jock Trucking Inc., which had the lowest bid of $357,355, has been doing the seawall rebuild and dock replacement.
Excavation Point Inc., with a quote of $154,419, is doing the parking lot improvements.