SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sebring that claimed a woman was injured when she fell at the Veterans Beach boat dock has been dismissed.
The Stipulation for Dismissal of Plaintiff and Defendant issued by Judge Angela Cowden states the differences between all parties have been completely resolved to their mutual satisfaction.
The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice to all parties, which means that neither party can refile a claim in that court related to this matter.
The final order states that each party will bear its own costs and attorney’s fees with all liens and subrogated interests, if any, being satisfied by the plaintiff out of the proceeds of the settlement.
The defendant (City of Sebring) filed a motion in August to enforce an agreed settlement on April 1, 2021 in the amount of $7,500.
The original court complaint, filed on Aug. 14, 2019, cited the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners with negligence related to the injuries suffered by Danielle Bailey.
An amended complaint filed Sept. 11, 2019 stated that the City of Sebring was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint stated that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries, including a fractured jaw.
The incident occurred before the boat ramp and dock area were redone in 2020 with the pier between the two boat ramps featuring a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock made of aluminum.
Bailey had been represented by attorneys from Morgan & Morgan.
On Aug. 20, 2020 a second amended complaint was filed, in which stated, the Water Management District negligently failed to properly maintain the water levels of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson to prevent overflow of water from submerging the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The second amended complaint also stated the Water Management District failed to maintain or adequately maintain the boat dock area in and around the boat launch area at Veterans Beach.
But, the Water District prevailed with the final judgment in favor of the water district stating that the water district’s motion for final summary judgment was unopposed with Danielle Bailey agreeing to waive the opportunity to be heard.