Veterans Beach dock renovations

Workers pour concrete near the newly renovated boat ramps/dock at Veterans Beach in Sebring in December, 2020.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sebring that claimed a woman was injured when she fell at the Veterans Beach boat dock has been dismissed.

The Stipulation for Dismissal of Plaintiff and Defendant issued by Judge Angela Cowden states the differences between all parties have been completely resolved to their mutual satisfaction.

Recommended for you