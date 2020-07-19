SEBRING — It will be bigger and better for boaters on Lake Jackson soon at Veterans Beach with a half-million dollar project getting underway on the parking lot, seawall and dock between the two boat ramps.
The City of Sebring was planning improvements already for the only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson when in September 2017 Hurricane Irma caused more damage to the seawall and parking lot.
As workers prepped a large excavator for the seawall repair on Friday, City Manager Scott Noethlich explained some of the timeline and closures for the project that is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
The boat ramp on the left (northern) will remain open for about six to seven weeks during the first phase of the project for the construction of the seawall.
The right (southern) boat launching ramp will remain open for most of that time, but in or around the fourth-week of project it will be closed for three days for the work with the sheet piling for the extension of the seawall, Noethlich said.
In the the sixth or seventh week the concrete cap will be installed on top of the piling structure, which will necessitate a two or three-day closure of the southern boat ramp.
When the seawall work has been completed the boat ramps will be closed and the entire parking lot in front of the boat ramps will be closed, he said, during the work to replace the concrete pier between the boat ramps with an aluminum fixed pier.
Sebring Public Works Director Ken Fields said the pier will have a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that will also be made of aluminum.
Noethlich said the changes with the floating dock will make it much more convenient for boaters as they launch their crafts or return to the dock because the lake level changes will have little affect.
Now there are times with difficulties season to season with the changing elevation of the water.
The pier and floating dock work is estimated to take about four and a half weeks.
“Obliviously we are asking or the public’s patience especially during the time period when the boat ramps are going to be close in their entirety,” Noethlich said.
The parking lot will be enlarged and will have a wider turning area making it easier for the launching of the boats, he said. The truck and trailer spaces will be larger.
Fields said the lighting will also be improved
When the parking lot work is done the men’s and women’s bathrooms will under renovation during which time there will be portable restroom facilities for the park users, Fields said.
Loren Jock Trucking Inc. with the lowest bid of $357,355 will be performing the seawall rebuilding and dock replacement.
Excavation Point Inc. with a quote of $154,419 will be doing the parking lot improvements.