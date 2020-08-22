SEBRING — The public boat ramps will be closed at Veterans Beach on Lake Jackson on Monday for about a month for demolition and then construction of a new dock.
The work is part of a half-million dollar project involving the parking lot, seawall and dock between the two boat ramps.
Public Works Director Ken Fields said, “We’re going to be closing the boat ramp on Monday, Aug. 24 for about four to five weeks. We’re wanting to get the word out to residents who may have a boat on the water and want to remove it or who may want to put a boat back in the water.”
Boaters will have until Sunday afternoon to use the ramp before its closure. The ramp will be closed Sunday evening.
“We are trying to work out another location somewhere on the lake that we can allow the residents who live on the lake to either put their boat back in the water or remove their boat from the water,” Fields said.
The City of Sebring was planning improvements already for the only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson when, in September 2017, Hurricane Irma caused more damage to the seawall and parking lot.
The project started in mid-July with the first phase involving the construction of the seawall.
With the seawall work nearly complete, the boat ramps will be closed and the entire parking lot in front of the boat ramps will be closed for the work to replace the concrete pier between the ramps with an aluminum fixed pier.
The pier will have a 40-foot gangway that goes to a 60-foot floating dock that will also be made of aluminum.
Fields said the seawall is looking good. The concrete caps have been poured on most of it. The lake level is a little high, which might prevent workers from pouring the last little section of concrete, but they are working on a way to do that.
The project is a week ahead of schedule so they want to start the demolition work and construction of the new pier on Monday, he said.
The project includes enlarging the parking lot with a wider turning area making it easier for the launching of boats. The truck and trailer spaces will be larger.
When the parking lot work is done the men’s and women’s bathrooms will be renovated.