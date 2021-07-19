SEBRING — After a recoating on the inside this year, the Veterans Beach water tank’s exterior needs repainting after rust was observed during a drone inspection.
The Sebring City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda states the Veterans Beach water plant’s elevated water storage tank is in need of an exterior recoating. The last time the exterior was painted was 18 years ago in 2003.
Due to concern with the amount of surface rust that is visible in aerial drone inspections it is staff’s recommendation the exterior painting be expedited, according to Utilities Director Bob Boggus.
Three written quotes were received from companies that specialize in this type of work. After a careful review of the quotes received, staff finds no reason not to accept the low quote by Southern Corrosion in the amount of $49,849.
The interior of the tank was recoated this year and some repairs were made.
On July 23, 2020, the City Council approved staff’s recommendation to accept the low quote ($43,763) submitted by Pittsburg Tank and Tower to recoat the interior of the Veteran’s Beach elevated water tank.
On Jan. 8, while the Pittsburg Tank crew arrived on site to began rigging the tank in preparation for the interior coating work, it was discovered that one of the under-tank catwalk supports had rusted completely, making the catwalk unstable.
In January, Council approved a change order in the amount of $18,195 for Pittsburg Tank and Tower to make the repairs to the catwalk.
Also, Boggus is seeking a budget amendment because the Water Distribution Department’s 2020-21 budget allocation for operating funding has been exhausted.
The shortfalls for this account are primarily due to a budget decrease and increased costs, he stated on the agenda. There are sufficient funs available for a line item transfer to cover the estimated funding needed to complete the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The requested budget amendment would transfer $10,000 from the pumps and mapping accounts to the operating account.
The Sebring City Council will meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.