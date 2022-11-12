Veterans Day Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the National Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.

“Every day, through your life’s work and your example, you make America stronger,” she told the crowd. “On Veterans Day, we come together to express our profound gratitude for all you have done and you continue to do.”

