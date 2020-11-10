AVON PARK — This year’s Veterans Day will feature a parade in Avon Park and several ceremonies across the county. On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served the United States in times of war and peace — dead or alive — and thank our living veterans for all their sacrifices.
The annual Veterans Day Parade and Observance Ceremony will take place on Main Street Avon Park Wednesday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with viewers asked to bring their own chairs for viewing and to keep social distance guidelines in mind. The parade is scheduled to begin on Museum Avenue, move west down Main Street, turn at Donaldson Park before coming to an end at the War Dog Memorial in front of the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main St. (in front of the library).
The lead floats of this year’s parade will be 1:25 replicas of the USS Samuel B. Roberts DE-413 and USS Enterprise CV-6, which are currently on display at the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring.
There will be a Veterans Day Parade Ceremony at noon, or immediately after the parade, at the Avon Park Community Center.
After the ceremony, from 12:30-4 p.m., will be “You Served Us, Now We Serve You” where veterans will be served lunch for free and everyone else can eat for $5 per plate. All money collected from the meal will go towards the Michael J. Feeney Veterans of Tomorrow Grant. Lunch will also be served at the Community Center. The parade, ceremony and meal are presented by The Veterans Council of Highlands County and The Battle of the Bands, Inc. For more information, call 863-440-4554.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1097 will have a Veterans Day and flag retirement ceremony at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. They will start with a short ceremony explaining what Veterans Day means before going into a Flag Retirement Ceremony. The organization has several barrels of unusable flags that need to be retired.
The AMVETS Post 21 will conduct a flag raising at noon followed by a memorial service for veterans who have passed away since the Post was closed down due to COVID-19 this year. There will also be a luncheon following the memorial service. This event is for AMVETS members only. For more information on the AMVETS event, call the Post at 863-385-0234.
The Lake Placid VFW Post 3880 will serve a Veterans Day Dinner at 1 p.m., until it is gone, for $6 each plate. The menu will consist of pulled pork, baked beans and macaroni salad. Dinner is free for all veterans and first responders, including EMS, fire and police/sheriff. All meals are to-go. For more information, contact the Post at 863-699-5444.